Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot reads out excerpts of previous budget, uproar in House

PTI
Published: February 10, 2023 12:16 PM IST
PTI09_14_2022_000082B
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks during the State Level Hindi Diwas celebration event, in Jaipur, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Photo: PTI Photo
Topic | India

Jaipur: In a major goof-up, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday read out excerpts of the previous budget instead of Budget 2023-24.

As soon as the chief minister made the first two announcements, which featured in Budget 2022-23, the Opposition began creating a ruckus and stormed into the well of the House.

Speaker C P Joshi asked them to maintain order but the Opposition continued its uproar, leading to the House being adjourned for half-an-hour.

RELATED ARTICLES

After the adjournment, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in inside the well of the House.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.