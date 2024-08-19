MUDA scam: Siddaramaiah gets relief as Karnataka HC postpones hearing

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday got a breather in an alleged land allotment 'scam,' after the Karnataka High Court directed a special court slated to hear the complaints against him in the matter to defer the proceedings till August 29.

The HC directed the special court for people's representatives to defer its proceedings against the CM in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', till the next date of hearing on August 29.

"No injunction has been granted," said Justice M Nagaprasanna, who heard a writ petition filed by the chief minister challenging the legality of the August 16 order of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot according sanction against him under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The Governor's granting of sanction became yet another flashpoint between rivals Congress and the BJP as both took to the streets over the matter. While the ruling party criticised Gehlot's action, the BJP demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation. Siddaramaiah vowed to fight the matter legally and politically, asserting such duels give him the 'josh' (enthusiasm, passion).

In his petition fied in the HC, the CM submitted that the Governor's sanction order was issued without due application of mind, in violation of statutory mandates, and contrary to constitutional principles, including the advice of the Council of Ministers which is binding under Article 163 of the Constitution of India.

He contended that the Governor's decision was legally unsustainable, procedurally flawed, and motivated by extraneous considerations, and thus, he has preferred the writ petition seeking to quash the impugned order amongst other reliefs.

The Governor had issued the order after Pradeepkumar S P, T J Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna had submitted to him petitions requesting sanction for prosecution of the chief minister in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allotment of alternative sites to his wife Parvathi by MUDA.

Abraham and Krishna have moved the special court for public representatives, and the case was slated to come up on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Since the matter is being heard by this court and the pleadings are yet to get complete, till the next date of hearing, the concerned court shall defer its proceedings," Justice Nagaprasanna said.

Senior advocate and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta appeared on behalf of the chief minister and Governor, respectively.

Talking to reporters hours after filing the writ petition, the Chief Minister said, "My conscience is very clear."

He said he has faith in judiciary. He recalled he first became a Minister 40 years ago -- on August 17, 1984 -- and there has not been a "single black spot" in his political career. He accused the BJP and JD(S) of hatching a conspiracy against him using the Raj Bhavan.

"We will wage a legal fight also, we will wage a political fight also. I get more 'josh' (enthusiasm, passion) during political fights. I have been doing it continuously. I have done it before, doing now and will do in future," he said.

On the political front, workers of the Congress and the BJP took to the streets in the state over the issue. Congress leaders and workers staged dharnas, foot marches and rallies in district headquarters, holding placards denouncing the action of the Governor and raising slogans against him. BJP leaders staged a protest here seeking the chief minister's resignation.

Congress workers staged protests in Bengaluru, Udupi, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Tumakuru and Mysuru, among others.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, also the State Congress chief, led the protests at 'Freedom Park' here with several ministers of the Siddaramaiah Cabinet in attendance in what appeared to be a show of strength.

The BJP, led by its state president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, held a dharna near Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the premises of 'Vidhana Soudha', which houses the Legislature and Secretariat, demanding the chief minister's resignation.

BJP leaders said Siddaramaiah has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister and he should quit to pave way for a transparent and unbiased investigation. Former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda was among those who took part in the dharna.

During a protest in Mangaluru, Congress leader Ivan D'souza claimed the Governor might be forced to flee Raj Bhavan -- similar to what deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina did earlier this month.

"Gehlot, Get out. He has to go back. In case he is not recalled by the President (Droupadi Murmu)...like the way Bangladesh Prime Minister fled in the middle of night. the same circumstance would befall the Governor's office," MLC D'Souza claimed.

Hasina, 76, resigned and fled to India on August 5 following a massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs. BJP state president Vijayendra flayed D'Souza's comment in a post on 'X'. He demanded Director General of Police Alok Mohan to take strict action against the Congress MLC.