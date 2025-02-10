Bhopal/Prayagraj: A massive 300-km traffic jam has left lakhs of Maha Kumbh pilgrims stranded on routes leading to Prayagraj, prompting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to urge devotees to delay their journey for the next few days.



The congestion, described on social media as the “world’s biggest traffic jam,” has particularly affected routes passing through Madhya Pradesh, with bottlenecks reported in Jabalpur, Seoni, Katni, Maihar, Satna, and Rewa districts. Several videos circulating online show endless lines of vehicles, with some pilgrims stuck for over 24 hours.

Yadav, acknowledging the crisis, advised travellers to check real-time traffic updates before proceeding. “There is immense pressure on roads leading to Prayagraj, especially in Rewanchal, as people are coming from across the country. I urge devotees to avoid this route for the next couple of days,” he said, adding that the state government is coordinating with Uttar Pradesh authorities.

The severe traffic snarls forced police to halt vehicular movement in several districts. In Katni, announcements were made via loudspeakers advising pilgrims to turn back or find temporary shelter. In Maihar, authorities redirected traffic towards Jabalpur and Katni.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Maha Kumbh, urging authorities to ensure the safety of stranded devotees. He also demanded toll-free travel across UP for the duration of the festival to ease congestion.

The Madhya Pradesh BJP has stepped in to assist, with party president VD Sharma instructing workers to provide food and shelter to pilgrims.

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 and continues until Mahashivratri on February 26, has drawn record crowds. By February 9, over 44 crore devotees had taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam, with an estimated 63 lakh performing the ritual bath by 10 am on February 10.

With an average of 1.44 crore people visiting daily, authorities face mounting pressure to manage the unprecedented influx and clear traffic for the remaining weeks of the grand religious gathering.