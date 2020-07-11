Several IT experts secured contract jobs with Kerala govt bypassing PSC

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has been likely bypassed for the recruitment of Information Technology professionals by the state government.

Several appointments by the IT Department of the Kerala government are under the scanner soon after it emerged that Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold-smuggling case had duped government authorities to secure a high-profile job at the Space Park.

As a probe into her drafting is underway, mystery shrouds the appointment of IT experts to government departments on contract basis even when norms stipulate that recruitments should be made to the government service via the PSC.

Contract-based appointments were made to the IT project assistant posts even at the offices of Chief Secretary and NORKA Principal Secretary. This was allegedly done on the behest of IAS official M Sivasankar, who was recently removed as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister over his links to Swapna.

Two people were appointed as IT project assistants at the Chief Secretary's office, which handles several confidential files and messages. A person was also appointed as the IT project assistant at the office of NORKA Principal Secretary, Dr K Ellangovan. A similar appointment was made to Sivasankar’s office as well. These appointments were claimed to have been made for assisting in IT tasks.

The Intelligence report is also generally considered while making appointments to key offices that deal with confidential matters.

No probe against Sivasankar so far

Meanwhile a probe is yet to be initiated against Sivasankar though his links to Swapna are under scrutiny.

If allegations are raised against a Civil Service official in the media or otherwise, then a discreet probe has to be held, as per the All-India Services Conduct Rules. If some truth was found in the allegations, then a department-level investigation has to be initiated. Steps including suspension can be taken, if found guilty after the preliminary probe.

The Conduct Rules also stipulate that the officials should not have any unofficial ties with those working on diplomatic matters of foreign countries. But the former Secretary to the CM allegedly maintained close ties to Swapna, who reportedly continued to work for the UAE Consulate even after she was appointed to the IT department. This amounts to violation of the Conduct Rules.

The sensational case

About 30 kg gold worth Rs 13.5 crore was seized from a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate last weekend. An ensuing probe revealed Swapna's role but she is absconding.

As the smuggling case came into limelight, it was soon found out that she had likely deceived authorities in the Kerala government as well as private recruitment agencies to land the job of Operations Manager at the Space Park. Swapna had used a fake degree certificate to get the job with the IT department undertaking.

The Kerala Chief Minister's Office has already started an investigation into Swapna's appointment. She was sacked on July 6.

Former IT secretary is under a cloud for his alleged close ties with Swapna. He was removed from the post and as the principal secretary of the chief minister on July 7 after Swapna became a suspect in the case.