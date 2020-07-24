Kerala lags in testing even as COVID cases shoot up

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the number of COVID-19 cases assumes serious proportions, Kerala lags behind many other states in testing. In fact, it comes last in a list of 19 states in testing for coronavirus infection even as the number of daily COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 1,000 mark for the second day running on Thursday.

According to figures released by the Union Health Ministry on July 19, 180 people in every 10 lakh population in Kerala are being screened daily. This is way less than in Goa, which topped the list and where 1,333 people out of 10 lakh are being tested daily. The figure for Tripura is 643. It is 571 for Tamil Nadu and 247 for Karnataka.

In the initial stages of the COVID pandemic, Kerala was ahead of all the other states in testing. But, while the number of patients increased, the rate of testing did not keep pace.

The number of cases started rising rapidly in Kerala from May 4 after expatriates and Malayalis from other states started arriving. But the daily testing count crossed 10,000 only on July 7.

Even though the expert committee on COVID had recommended increasing testing, high level officials in the health department did not accept the suggestion.

There isn't enough testing even in areas like Poonthura and Pulluvilla in Thiruvananthapuram, where community transmission has been acknowledged officially.

The areas have a population of about 70,000. But since July 18, when the official announcement on community transmission was made, only less than 300 people have been tested.

Only those who are aged, have COVID-like symptoms or are pregnant are being tested. On Thursday, only 49 people were tested in Poonthura.

Delay in test results

Kerala lags behind other states in test results, too. A PCR test result takes at least 4 days.

On July 21, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the daily cases in Kerala are very less when compared to states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

On July 20, Tamil Nadu had 4,985 cases and Karnataka reported 3,648 cases, while Kerala registered only 794 cases. But on the same day, Tamil Nadu had tested 58,475 people and Karnataka had tested 43,907 people, whereas Kerala had tested only 14,640 people.