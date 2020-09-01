SNC-Lavalin: SC to consider petitions challenging Pinarayi's acquittal after September 20

New Delhi: The Supreme Court did not hear the petitions that challenged the acquittal of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the SNC-Lavalin scam on Monday.

This happened because the two-judge bench of Justices U V Lalith and Vineet Saran refused to hear them because they felt the case was 'transferred to the bench by mistake'.

Justice Lalith noted that the case was so far being heard by a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, and it was not right for his bench to consider the petition.

He then directed to move the pleas to Justice Ramana's bench after September 20.

Senior advocate V Giri appeared for Pinarayi, while Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan represented the CBI.

The case



The case pertains to the alleged corruption in a contract awarded by the state government to Canadian company SNC Lavalin in 1995 for the renovation and modernisation of three hydroelectric projects in Idukki.



Timeline



