Ramsi suicide case: Lakshmi Pramod seeks anticipatory bail

Kollam: Television serial actress Lakshmi Pramod has moved an anticipatory bail petition before a Kollam court in connection with the suicide of Ramsi, a young woman belonging to Kottiyam in the district. Ramsi (24) had resorted to the extreme step after a youth named Harris had backtracked from marrying her.

Lakshmi is the wife of Harris’s elder brother. Ramsi and Lakshmi were earlier close and had even made some TikTok videos together. The messages and conversations between the two would prove crucial evidence in the case, according to the police. Officials also said that Lakshmi would be made an accused in the case.

Meanwhile, Lakshmi and all the other accused, except Harris, are now absconding. The actress and her husband were questioned by the police last week.

There were reports that Lakshmi would be probed in the case related to the forging of a marriage certificate to carry out an abortion on Ramsi when she was three months pregnant.

It was on September 3 that Ramsi took her own life. She and Harris were in a relationship for several years and their wedding too was fixed. However, Harris backtracked from marriage reportedly after receiving a proposal from a girl belonging to an affluent family and unable to bear the loss, Ramsi killed herself.

Crime Branch probe sought



Meanwhile, alleging that the local police officials are adopting a soft approach towards the accused, Ramsi’s family has demanded a Crime Branch probe in the case. The accused have been charged with weak sections of the Indian Penal Code, Ramsi’s relatives pointed out.



Ramsi’s father Rahim also told ‘Manorama Online’ that he would approach the Chief Minister seeking a high-level enquiry into his daughter’s death.

“There is an attempt to end the investigation with the arrest of Harris, the main accused. Till now, the local police have only arrested one person. The others involved, including Lakshmi, were summoned for questioning just once,” said Rahim.

He also alleged that there was a move to save Lakshmi utilizing top connections. “The police claim that the actress is absconding and are making the clichéd statement that the evidence is being collected,” he added.

“Moreover, the probe is being deliberately delayed under the ruse that two police officers are in quarantine. That nobody except Harris has been arrested despite the availability of sufficient proof shows that the investigation is heading in the wrong direction,” said Ramsi’s father.

He sought the immediate arrest of Harris’s mother, who had mentally harassed Ramsi and was an accomplice in cheating the young woman of her money and jewellery. She had also allegedly forced Ramsi to carry out an abortion.

At the same time, Rahim said that he would fight until his daughter received justice.