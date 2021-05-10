Nurse dies in accident on way to work in Kochi

Kochi: A 32-year-old woman, who was a nurse at a private hospital in Nettoor, died in an accident while she was travelling to the hospital on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Anu Thomas of Varanam Kandathil House, Cherthala.

The accident happened around 6am on Monday at Madavana Junction in Kochi, when she moved her scooter after receiving the green signal.

According to eye-witnesses, an over-speeding lorry coming from Vyttila hit her scooter. She died on the spot.

She is survived by her husband and son Elen. Her husband works abroad.