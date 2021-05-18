Malayalam
Permission to be sought to vaccinate pregnant, lactating mothers

pregnant woman
The CDC has reportedly recommended that pregnant people receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Image courtesy: Valeria Aksakova/Shutterstock
Our Correspondent
Published: May 18, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the state would approach the ICMR, seeking permission to give Covid vaccine to pregnant women and lactating mothers.

There is no harm in vaccinating these two categories, as per expert opinion. The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and NITI Aayog have submitted recommendations to the central government in this regard.

Due to the Covid situation, the medical examinations during the pregnancy are not being done properly. Steps would be initiated to check the blood pressure and blood glucose levels of pregnant women with the help of ASHA workers in ward committees.

