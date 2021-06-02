A year since launch of Kerala's laptop scheme, over 95% of applicants yet to get computers

Thiruvananthapuram: Even though the second academic year has started amid the pandemic, not even five per cent of those who applied for the Kerala government's student laptop scheme have received the computers.

Around 64,000 people had applied for the laptop in the scheme, which was approved by the cabinet in June 2020. Though 200 laptops were given away on the inaugural day, not many were distributed after that. Currently, the KSFE has less than 5,000 laptops for distribution.

As per the project, the Kudumbasree members, who joined the KSFE Sambadhya scheme and remitted a monthly sum of Rs 500 for three consecutive months, would be given the laptops. The scheme is spread over 30 months.

Of the 64,000 applicants, 54,738 opened accounts on the Kudumbashree portal. Though a purchase order was placed for 54,450 laptops, less than 5,000 were received from the companies. The distribution was also disrupted due to the lockdown.

To prevent further delay, the KSFE said it was trying to deliver the laptops without signing the agreement. As the tender period ended last month, some companies might hike the price if an order is placed now. Only one or two companies conveyed the willingness to extend the period.