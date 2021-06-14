Covaxin shortage in Kerala, second dose distribution in limbo

Thiruvananthapuram: Uncertainty looms over the distribution of second dose of Covaxin due to shortage in the state. Despite requests from the state government, Covaxin has not been available for days.

Amid concerns of those who have exceeded the interval for the second dose, the health department does not have any clear answer on when the vaccine would be available. Though 5.38 lakh doses of vaccine had arrived the other day, that was all Covishield.

As per the figures of the health department on Sunday, there are 72,000 doses of Covaxin left in the state. Of this, 19,550 doses were directly procured by Kerala for those in the age group of 18-45. But not even one dose is available in the Thiruvananthapuram district.