TPR refuses to dip in Kerala, another weekend lockdown ensues

Thiruvananthapuram: Lockdown with strict restrictions would be enforced in Kerala during this weekend, July 3-4, too as part of the efforts to bring down the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of COVID-19. Even as new cases show a decline in other states Kerala still poses a concern. In the last few days, the southern state has been topping the list of daily cases reported with TPR still hovering around the 10% mark.



Curbs imposed by reclassifying local areas on the basis of the TPR will continue on Friday as well. The restrictions will be enforced for a week.

The banks and financial institutions will function on Friday. The ration shops will be opened from 8.30 am to 12 noon and from 3.30pm to 6.30pm

Private bus service will remain barred on Saturday and Sunday. The KSRTC will operate limited services for those in the essential services sector.

Places of worship can be opened in areas where TPR is low, but entry is permitted only for 15 people.

Local restrictions

Curbs are now being imposed by categorising the local areas into A, B, C, and D. Areas with an average TPR less than 6 per cent will be in the ‘A’ category, those with 6-12 per cent in the ‘B’ category, 12-18 per cent in ‘C’ and those above 18 per cent in ‘D’.

* Category A (Normal functioning) - All shops to open from 7am to 7pm only. Private firms will be allowed to operate.

* Category B (Partial lockdown) - Only shops selling essential times. Timing from 7am to 7pm. Other shops only to open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7am to 7pm. Private firms to function on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Autorickshaws are allowed to conduct services.

* Category C (Lockdown) - Only shops selling essential items (7am to 7pm). Other shops only to open on Friday from 7am to 7pm.

* Category D (Triple lockdown) – If required, areas to be divided into containment zones and strict curbs to be imposed. If people step out for non-essential needs, they will be slapped with fine and legal steps taken.

Kerala recorded 12,868 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the total cases reported from the state so far since early last year to 29,37,033. With 124 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll in the pandemic has risen to 13,359. The TPR on Thursday was 10.30 per cent when 1,24,886 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.