Bars, Bevco outlets in Kerala to open from Saturday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 06, 2021 07:17 PM IST
The government has also decided to allow bars and bevco outlets to function on Independence Day (August 15, Sunday) and on Avittam day.
Thiruvananthapuram: Bars and Bevco outlets to open in Kerala from Saturday, in the wake of revised lockdown norms.

The bars and outlets that had remained shut on weekends earlier will now be operational from 9 am to 7 pm.

The government has also decided to allow bars and bevco outlets to function on Independence Day (August 15, Sunday) and on Avittam day.

However, only parcel services will be permitted and the establishments will not be allowed to function on dry days, the State government said.
