Thiruvananthapuram: In a first in Kerala, a government employee has been dismissed in connection with the dowry-related death of his wife.

Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector S Kiran Kumar accused of torturing his wife Vismaya V Nair, who later committed suicide, was dismissed from service on Friday.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who had earlier declared that he won't be visiting the family of the victim until action was taken against the accused, announced the dismissal at a press conference here on Friday.

Raju said that the decision was made based on an internal enquiry and after hearing the accused and witnesses. "AMVI S Kiran Kumar is dismissed from service as per clause 8, section 11 of the Kerala Civil Service Rules, 1960," said Raju. Quoting the section, the minister added that "the dismissal from service of the State Service of the government shall ordinarily be a disqualification for future employment".

Raju claimed that the dismissal validates the promise made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that firm action will be taken on dowry-related incidents in the State.

Later, the minister said that he will be visiting Vismaya's family at Nilamel in Kollam on Monday. Even Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had visited the bereaved family members, but Raju had stayed away as the accused was part of the department that came under him.

Vismaya was found hanging at Kiran's house at Sooranadu in Kollam district in late June. The 24-year-old had earlier shared images indicating torture from her husband with a relative.