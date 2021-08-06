66 graves at the ground zero of Pettimudi landslide a grim reminder of the tragedy a year ago

Thodupuzha: It has been a year since a massive landslide at Pettimudi in Idukki district claimed the lives of 70 people, including pregnant women and children. As four bodies could not be even recovered the government declared them dead. Only a dozen people had a miraculous escape.

The landslide struck the four labour quarters, locally known as 'layam', in the Nayamakkad Estate near to the Devikulam National Park on the night of August 6, 2020.

The devastating landslide occurred after incessant rain lashed the area for days. As power connection and mobile signals were disrupted in the inclement weather, the outside world came to know of the tragedy only the next day.

The rescue operations went on for 19 days. A few bodies were found even 14km away from the accident site. Heavy rain, fog and the presence of wild animals posed a challenge to the rescue efforts.

The 66 deceased were laid to rest at the same place. The graves inscribed with the names of the victims stand as a grim reminder of the tragedy. A memorial is being built to commemorate the Pettimudi tragedy.

Nobody is staying at the quarters now.

The Kannan Devan Hills Plantations Company provided accommodation and jobs to those who survived at various estates at Rajamala, Nayamakkad, Kannimala, Aruvikkad, Mattupetty and Devikulam.

Homes were constructed for eight surviving families at Kuttiyar Valley on the land allotted by the government and with the assistance of the Kannan Devan company. But the dependents of 20 victims have not yet been given financial aid due to a dispute over claims. The next of kin of the four people, who were declared dead, are also yet to receive aid.

Pettimudi received only a light drizzle on Thursday.