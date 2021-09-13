Kerala's digital survey project a copycat of Central scheme

Thiruvananthapuram: A digital survey scheme of the Central Government has been adopted by the Kerala State and being touted as its on 'dream project'.

The Centre introduced the SVAMITVA scheme (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) in 2020, which the Kerala Government announced as its own without mentioning the original.

The Centre's SVAMITVA plan aims to conduct a phased survey throughout the country using drones and other advanced technology over a period of five years.

SVAMITVA envisages imparting training to State survey and revenues officials by the Survey of India, carrying out digital survey by setting up network stations at various places, mapping large expanses using drones, linking land documents with Aadhaar, and creating awareness among villagers on the survey and its benefits, besides rolling out a programme management mechanism at State levels.

Though Kerala, too, has been repeating the same targets in its 'dream project', it has not mentioned SVAMITVA, being carried out with the support of the Central Ministry of Panchayati Raj and under the supervision of the Survey of India.

The Central ministry has said that revenue, panchayat and district officials will become part of the digitization process. Kerala included urban areas to the Central plan and introduced it under a new name and announced that the entire process will be completed in three years.

State lags behind

Kerala is yet to complete the Centre's Digital India Land Record Modernization Programme (previously known as National Land Record Modernization Programme or NLRMP) announced in 2008. The programme was meant to modernize and compile land records and other related documents with the survey, registration and revenue departments.

According to Central government records, Kashmir, Kerala and northeastern States are yet to totally implement the programme.

SVAMITVA so far

The scheme has been rolled out in more than 6 lakh villages (2.53 panchayats) across the country. Kerala is yet to commence the programme.

The status of the programme in villages is as below:

• Recorded villages: 58,411

• Drone survey completed: 58,411 villages

• Information gathered from 51,586 villages

• Ground truthing (physical inspection) held: 27,876 villages

• Enquires completed: 24,764 villages

• Final digital map prepared: 4,594 villages

• Cards distributed: 7,424

• CORS (Continuous Operating Reference) established: 415 villages

• CORS operative in 406 villages

(Information as of Sunday. Source: https://swamitva.nic.in)