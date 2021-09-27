Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

KSRTC bus fares to be reduced: Transport Minister Antony Raju

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 27, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Transport Minister Antony Raju.
Transport Minister Antony Raju said the government will also listen to requests made by private bus owners regarding fare hike
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will reduce its bus fares from October 1, said Minister for Transport, Antony Raju, on Monday.

With bus services expected to be reinstated to pre-COVID times soon, the minimum fare will be dropped to Rs 8.

However, the state government said that it will also consider the requests made by private bus owners to hike the fares.

RELATED ARTICLES

Last year, Justice M Ramachandran Commission had reported in favour of a fare hike by recommending the minimum fare to be raised from Rs 8 to Rs 10.
(To be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.