Study finds major fissures in nine pillars of KSRTC's twin towers in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)'s twin terminals on Mavoor Road here stands testimony to official inefficacy and collective irresponsibility in spending the taxpayers' money.

Though the terminal has not functioned even once, the building now requires additional crores of rupees to rectify the structural weakness.

The construction of the twin terminals had commenced in 2009 at an estimated cost of Rs 54 crore. When completed in 2015, the costs overshot the estimate to touch Rs 74.63 crore.

The investment has been remaining dead since the building remained closed after the City Corporation found violation of rules and denied it permission to function.

The 14-storey building, with an area of 3,28,460 sq feet, was constructed without getting the preliminary approval of the civic body. Though the Corporation had once slapped a fine of Rs 12 crore citing violations, it did not press for penalty, considering it was a government-funded construction.

The construction was funded by the Kerala State Transport Finance Corporation (KSTFC).

Now, experts from IIT-Madras have found structural weakness in the building. The finding points to the drawbacks of the construction, and major irregularities.

The experts have found serious fissures on nine pillars supporting the two underground levels. Minor fissures were found in about 100 other pillars. Repairing the pillars will make KSTFC poorer by another Rs 20 crore.

The KSFTC will have to bankroll the repairs before handing over the building to the contractor. According to the contract, the KSFTC will get the rent only after 1.5 years after the building is handed over to the contractor.

The previous government had ordered a vigilance probe after the building was found to be structurally weak, and assigned the IIT to study the structure. Transport Minister Antony Raju said the vigilance will look into the IIT report.

Though KSRTC and KSTFC are under the same minister, differences between the two corporations had delayed the construction.