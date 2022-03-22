Kochi POCSO case: Accused Roy Vayalat, Saiju Thankachan granted bail

Kochi: A Ernakulam court has granted conditional bail to Roy J Vayalatt, 49, and Saiju M Thankachan, 41, the two accused in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the sexual assault on a girl at the No 18 hotel in Fort Kochi.

The two were granted bail on personal bail bond for Rs 1 lakh each and two solvent sureties each.

The bail was given on the conditions that the accused shall appear before the investigation officer in the case on all Mondays till the filing of the charge sheet in the case, the accused shall not enter Kozhikode district and not try to influence or threaten the complainants and the witnesses.

The passports of the accused shall be surrendered before the court, the POCSO court directed.

The co-accused in the case Anjali Rima Dev had secured anticipatory bail earlier. The interrogation of Anjali is not yet over.

The counsel of the accused had moved the bail application pointing out that the questioning of the accused was completed by the investigating officials while they were in judicial custody.

Earlier Roy and Saiju had secured bail in the case pertaining to the death of three persons, including two models, in a car accident.

The police had filed the chargesheet in connection with the deaths of the models.