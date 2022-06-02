Malayalam
PC George to be served notice for questioning again

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 02, 2022 12:15 PM IST
Vishnu Article Image
P C George addressing the media after being released from Poojapura Central Jail. BJP district president V V Rajesh can also be seen. PHOTO: Manorama News
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Senior politician P C George is likely to be served another notice of interrogation in the hate speech case.

The leader had gone for Thrikkakara bypoll campaign without being present for the questioning session scheduled for Sunday. George argued that given his political commitments on the last day of campaign for Thrikkakara bypoll and health issues, he was unable to attend the questioning.

But legal experts have argued that this is not a violation of the bail conditions. The police are unlikely to challenge the leader's bail in court.

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to senior politician P C George, who was arrested in two hate speech cases registered against him in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, respectively.

Justice Gopinath P granted bail and imposed stringent conditions upon George, including furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties each in both the cases. The high court allowed the bail application saying the politician is not likely to flee from justice.

George had allegedly delivered two communal speeches against Muslims- while addressing 'Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam' in the state capital on April 29 and during a temple festival at Vennala in Ernakulam district on May 8. He was subsequently arrested twice and let out on bail.

