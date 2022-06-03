Actress attack case: Kerala HC extends deadline for probe to July 15

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday extended the deadline for completing the further investigation into the 2017 actress attack case till July 15.

Justice Kauser Edappagath extended the time while considering a petition filed by the state government, seeking three more months to complete the investigation into the case.

Earlier, actor Dileep, an accused in the case, had alleged that the trial has been stalled for the past five months in a bid to fabricate evidence against him under the garb of further investigation.

He alleged that the probe team was leaking information and setting the stage for a media trial against him, his family members, friends, lawyers and family doctor. By giving fabricated allegations to the media, the attempt is to malign even the judicial officers and court staff.

The grounds on which more time for the probe is sought are neither relevant nor true. Reasons are being fabricated to prolong submitting the final report. But there is no evidence in the forensic lab report to back these, he claimed.

He further alleged that the digital evidence obtained from electronic devices is irrelevant.

The seized phones were not in use when the alleged incidents happened. The probe has hit a dead-end, Dileep stated.

Dileep also alleged that an attempt is being made to fabricate false allegations by leaking the private and confidential data in mobile phones belonging to him and those associated with him.

The Crime Branch commenced further probe last year following the disclosures of filmmaker Balachandrakumar who alleged that Dileep and his aides had plotted to harm a few police officers who had investigated the case filed over the sansational sexual assualt of the actress.