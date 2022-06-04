The students of this LP school are now in safe hands of ace driver Binumol

Seethathodu (Pathanamthitta): A 40-year-old woman has been appointed as a school bus driver here in Pathanamthitta district. The new recruit, T Binumol, is in fact a driving school instructor.

Binumol took up the role of a driver of the school van out of sheer passion. She plans to concentrate on her driving school job at Kanjirappally when she gets time off from work at the St George Lower Primary School.

School headmaster Chris Joseph said that Binumol was picked up for the assignment as he was impressed by her teaching of driving school students.

The headmaster had noted her driver training sessions at the ground situated near the school.

When Binumol said 'yes' to the assignment, school manager Fr Sebin Ullatt appointed her.

"I am very happy to take up the assignment though I never thought of taking it up. I find happiness in making happy those little crying kids," she said.

The school run by the Kanjirappally diocese of the Catholic Church bought a school van for the first time just ahead of the commencement of the academic year. Most of the 64 students in the school now depend on it for their daily shuttle.

The school management, headmaster, parents and teachers alike are elated over getting an experienced and lovable driver like Binumol. Parents feel that the kids are safe in her hands.