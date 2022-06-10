Malayalam
CM instructs to remove Vigilance chief based on Swapna's recent revelations: Reports

Our Correspondent
Published: June 10, 2022 10:04 PM IST
MR Ajith Kumar.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Vigilance chief MR Ajith Kumar is likely to be removed from the post.

It is understood that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the home department to issue the order.

The latest move comes in the wake of recent revelations made by Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case-accused Swapna Suresh.

She had claimed that her 'close friend' Shaj Kiran was contacted by Ajith Kumar and another senior cop, Vijay Sakhare to convince her to withdraw her statement given against the CM and his family.

The other day, Swapna had told media persons that Shaj talked to Ajith Kumar and Sakhare, 56 times in total, over WhatsApp while in her presence.

Sakhare had later refuted the allegations.

