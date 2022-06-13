Black Day In Battlefield Kerala: In-flight ruckus in CM's plane spurs DYFI to ransack KPCC HQ, DCC offices

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM activists unleashed vandalism

in the state ransacking the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office and several Congress district committee offices following an incident in which two Youth Congress workers raised protest slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram flight.

The KPCC headquarters in the capital, and a car that was parked near the office were vandalised and flex boards were damaged while senior Congress leader and former defence minister A K Antony was present.

Calling it an attack that should never have taken place, Antony sought an explanation from the chief minister and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on the incident.

The tone for the attacks was set by LDF convenor E P Jayarajan, who compared the in-flight ruckus to a terrorist mode of protest.

The Youth Congress activists were protesting against

the CM in the aftermath of a revelation by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, who alleged the CM and his kin had links to the case.

The Congress has announced that it will observe Tuesday as a black day in the State.

Scenes from the protest march carried out by the DFYI in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, June 13, 2022. PHOTO: Manorama

In retaliation, Congress workers, who conducted a protest march along the Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam stretch damaged a CPM flag.

Following this, police lathi-charged the activists, including women.

DYFI activists took out a demonstration, destroyed flex boards belonging to the Congress and staged a sit-in protest in front of the Secretariat.

CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Shiju Khan said the Congress was crossing all limits and warned those who protested against the CM to be careful.

"V D Satheesan and K Sudhakaran will have a tough time getting out of their houses if we decide to act. The Youth Congress is too small an organisation to scare the DYFI. The opposition leader will not enter Parliament on his own," said Shiju.

The Thiruvananthapuram mayor too took part in DYFI's protest.

Violence in Kasaragod

DYFI workers destroyed the District Congress Committee office at Neeleswaram in Kasaragod around 7.30 pm on Monday. They entered the office and damaged all the furniture. The unit president and a member were present in the office at the time of the attack.

Idukki DCC president injured

Idukki District Congress Committee (DCC) president C P Mathew was injured after CPM activists attacked the car in which he was travelling. Mathew is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thodupuzha.

CPM activists clash with cops in Pathanamthitta

The Congress' Adoor office was vandalised by CPM workers on Monday and a local leader was attacked. The protesters got into an altercation with police personnel who tried to stop the attack.

Youth Congress, DYFI activists clash

Many Youth Congress and DYFI workers sustained injuries after its cadres clashed at Iritty in Kannur. Stones were also pelted at the Kannur District Congress Committee office late on Monday night, party sources said.