Satheesan returns fire after CM's barrage against Oppn

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on Monday said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's speech in the State Assembly was like the one made by a person gripped with amnesia.



He said the UDF did not need lessons from the Chief Minister on the code and conduct of members in the Assembly.

While saying that Pinarayi forgot all those things that were perpetrated by CPM members in the Assembly in the past, Satheesan accused the former of sending party MLAs to create ruckus in the Assembly and attack watch and ward staff when he was the CPM state secretary.

Satheesan wanted to know from where did the Chief Minister get the information that the photograph of Mahatma Gandhi, in Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad, was smashed by the Congress. "Did he get the report from ADGP Manoj Abraham on the matter?" asked Satheesan.

He then remarked sarcastically that the CM might have gotten the information from the SFI students who ransacked the office .

Satheesan said that now that the CM, being the Home Minister as well, had expressed his opinion on the photo issue, the police would not be able to file a report against SFI workers in this regard.

He maintained that the attack on Rahul Gandhi's office was planned by the CM's office.

He said that by doing this, the CPM gave a subtle message that they were with the BJP in hunting down Rahul Gandhi.

He wanted to know why Pinarayi was keeping mum on the beheading of Gandhi's statue in Payyanur.

He said that it was for the first time that all the minister were shouting slogans on the floor of the House.

The Opposition, which gave a notice for Adjournment Motion, decided to leave the House when the ruling benches started behaving in an unparliamentary manner. It is the prerogative of the Opposition whether to leave the House or not.

He said that the UDF would not cooperate with "Sabha TV" if visuals were censored and then aired in order to benefit the ruling front alone. If only treasury members are given coverage by Sabha TV, then there is only need for CPM TV. In that case, we won't allow Sabha TV to function, he added.

Cong opposed to central agencies probe

He said that the Congress did not have faith in any inquiry conducted by the central agencies alone. Congress does not hold two opinions -- one in Kerala and one beyond Walayar -- on the functioning of the central agencies in the country.

The Central government is using various investigating agencies as tools to foist false cases on political opponents.

The state government, which took IAS officer M Sivasankar, an accused in the gold smuggling case, back into service and allowed him to write a book, registered a case against Swapna Suresh when she came up with the latest revelations against the Chief Minister. There are two systems of justice in the same case.

Gold smuggling case accused Sarith was abducted and his phone was seized just because the government was afraid of Swapna Suresh, Satheesan alleged.

'CM scared of Swapna'

Satheesan said that the Chief Minister didn't have confidence in facing the gold smuggling case.

A case was registered against Swapna and the mobile phone of Sarith was seized because of the fear psychosis of the Chief Minister, he added.