Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Anticipatory bail plea of vlogger Sooraj Palakkaran rejected

PTI
Published: July 27, 2022 06:53 AM IST
Vlogger Sooraj Palakkaran. Photo: Facebook/Sooraj Palakkaran
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi:The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of vlogger Sooraj Palakkaran, who had allegedly insulted a woman by portraying her in a bad light through social media.

Justice Bechu Kurian, while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea, said it was a crime to make derogatory remarks via social media.

The court said the anticipatory bail plea cannot be granted as sections under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were filed against the vlogger.

RELATED ARTICLES

The court observed that if the remarks through social media are in a derogatory manner, the victims can always approach the court.

The woman had earlier filed a complaint against one T P Nandakumar, who runs a magazine called Crime, alleging that he had asked her -- then an employee with the magazine -- to make an obscene video against a woman minister.

The vlogger, in a video, made some derogatory comment against the woman.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.