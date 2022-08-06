Man runs away after hacking brother, gets electrocuted

A man got electrocuted in Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday while he was running away after hacking his brother amid a drunken brawl.

The deceased is Santhosh (43) of Peringarachirayilveedu.

Santhosh hacked his younger brother Sajeev (39) following a dispute with him while drinking. Santhosh then fled the scene immediately. He apparently got electrocuted from a snapped electric cable while trying to jump over the compound wall of a panchayat office nearby.

The office and its premises were inundated following heavy rain.

Santhosh was found lying in the water. Sajeev, who suffered a head injury, was admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.