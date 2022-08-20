Malayalam
Biker loses licence, ordered to do community service for reckless ride

Our Correspondent
Published: August 20, 2022 05:12 PM IST
Representative image. Photo: Shutterstock/OlegRi
Topic | Idukki

Cheruthoni: The Motor Vehicles Department has suspended the driving licence of an Idukki native who had gone live on Facebook while riding his bike.

Nayarupara resident P R Vishnu made the adventurous bike ride through the road from Cheruthoni to Painavu and went live on FB using his mobile phone.

Regional Transport Officer R Ramanan summoned the youth and suspended his licence for three months.

The RTO has also directed him to do community service at the Idukki Medical College for three days.

In addition to this, he has been instructed to take part in a driving training programme for three days.

3 offences
The RTO said that the youth had committed three offences, under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The offences are riding a bike without a helmet, using a hand-held camera, and rash driving.

