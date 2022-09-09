Strong wind uproots trees, electric poles in Thrissur

Thrissur: Strong wind uprooted trees and electric poles at Nandipulam in Puthukkad and Manjoor areas in Thrissur district around 7.30 am on Friday.



In Nandipulam, three electric poles fell near the Mupliyam bridge, due to the sudden gush of wind. In Manjoor, the roof of a house flew away, while large trees fell near Attippilli regulator due to the same.

Trees fell in areas like Kalloor and Kottayi, damaging electric poles and causing traffic blocks.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong rains and winds in Kerala for the next four days, owing to a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over its central parts.

The pressure was expected to strengthen in the following hours. IMD said Thrissur is likely to witness strong rain and wind in isolated places till Sunday.