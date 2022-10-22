Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Students spent up to Rs 3,000 for MDMA, reveals peddlers' buyer list

Onmanorama staff
Published: October 22, 2022 03:48 PM IST
The accused (right), who were nabbed based on a tip-off, apparently used to supply MDMA to fishermen as well and were into sales on a big scale. The list with details of students (left). Photo: Manorama Online.
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: A list containing information on 250 'customers', who are students, was seized from drug dealers arrested in Kaipamangalam by the Excise department on Saturday.

The arrested are 'Kerala Bro', aka Jinesh, and Kaipamangalam native Vishnu. About 15.2 grams of MDMA were also seized from the duo.

Excise personnel said that the list has details including the amount spent by the students.

RELATED ARTICLES

Apparently many of them shell out as much as Rs 3,000 for the drug, and the Excise officials are currently trying to track down the students.

The accused, who were nabbed based on a tip-off, apparently used to supply MDMA to fishermen as well and were into sales on a big scale. They were using special phone for the sales, and the vehicle used for the business was also seized.

The Excise informed that they are investigating about the source of wealth of the accused and that more will be booked as part of the case.

MDMA or methylenedioxymethamphetamine is commonly known as ecstasy or molly. It is a synthetic drug that acts as a stimulant and hallucinogen. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.