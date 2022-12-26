Pinarayi Vijayan seeks permission to meet PM Modi and President, might discuss buffer zone

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan sought permission to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the protests against buffer zones intensify in the State. He is expected to discuss issues related to SilverLine, buffer zone and curbs on borrowing limit with the PM. As per reports, the CM also asked for an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu.



The CM and Chief Secretary V P Joy will be in Delhi on December 27 and 28 for CPM Politburo meeting. Reportedly, the PM's office has not allotted time for the meeting yet.

Meanwhile, Congress will hold a convention in Chakkittapara to launch an agitation plan on Monday evening. The field survey for buffer zones begin on Monday in Chakkittappara. Congress MP K Muralidharan will inaugurate the agitation at 5 pm.