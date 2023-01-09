Keralite student barred from taking exam at Chennai college ends life

Kozhikode: A Keralite student of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, ended his life at his house at Nadakkavu in Kozhikode district.

The family alleged that the 19-year-old Mohammed Anikh took the extreme step as he was distressed after the college authorities barred him from appearing for the exam due to low attendance.

A student of Respiratory Therapy course, Anikh had been on leave for two months during the start of his course due to illness; hence he had low attendance as per the college records.

The college authorities reportedly told him that he could write the exam if he attended the class for 2 more weeks. Accordingly, he also paid the exam fee.

The college authorities recently telephoned Anikh, who had come home for the Christmas vacation, and informed him that he would not be able to write the exam. Anikh had been distressed over this, according to his relatives.

Anikh is the son of Ashkar Ali and Jumana. Jamil and Ayesha are his siblings.