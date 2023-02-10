CPM not to give in to Opposition pressure over fuel cess

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is apparently unperturbed by the vehement protest by the Opposition against the recent Kerala Budget which called for almost an across-the-board hike in rates, fees and taxes.

The CPM senior leadership has decided that any change in the government’s budget decisions need not seem like giving in to the pressure from the Opposition. The party leaders have concluded that if the social security cess to be imposed on petrol and diesel is to be reduced, it can be announced as the decision of the government and the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Meanwhile, the Opposition has decided to move forward with protests to force the government to change its fuel cess decision. The United Democratic Front’s day and night protests are to begin on February 13 and 14.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal had informed the Left leadership that the department had to go in for fuel cess as the State lost another Rs 2,700 crore funds owing to the central government’s order right before the budget.

Considering that the party and the ruling front are continuously protesting against the Centre in the name of fuel price hike, the LDF had discussed on the day of the budget and the next day, whether a relook was needed on the fuel cess decision.

However, as the Opposition called for protests across the State and four legislators started Satyagraha, the attitude of the LDF leadership changed. The LDF decided to justify the cess decision for the time being and to withdraw or reduce the fuel cess at a later stage.

The budget recommendations would be effected only in April after the legislature passes the decisions during the Assembly session from February 27 through March 30. So, there is ample time to withdraw or reduce the cess even before imposing it.

Are allies on board?

All the allies with the LDF are also of the opinion that it is better if the fuel price rise can be avoided as it would affect all segments of society and lead to a price rise. It may also be difficult to call for protests against fuel price hikes by the Centre. A few CPM leaders also think that another anti-Centre slogan must not be compromised.

The senior leaders at the CPM State Committee opined that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan must explain about it taking into consideration all these factors. Deeming it right, the CM addressed the media on Thursday.

A state-wide rally against the Union Government’s policies led by CPM state secretary M V Govindan is to begin at Kasaragod on February 20. The leaders taking part in the rally — christened ‘Janakeeya Prathirodha Jadha’ — will be bound to defend and justify the State’s tax increase while protesting against the Centre.

Allies CPM and CPI — the Communist Party of India — are yet to hold any parleys in this regard though there were consultations within the CPM following the budget presentation.

The CPI has taken a stand that a political discussion is not needed regarding the budget as it comes under the authority of the finance minister.