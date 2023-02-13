Rahul lashes out at PM; sticks to Modi-Adani nexus charge

Kalpetta: Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yet again accusing the BJP leader of having a nexus with industrialist Gautam Adani and going out of his way to facilitate the rise of the businessman.

Rahul was speaking at a public meeting in Meenangadi panchayath stadium during a whirlwind visit to his MP constituency of Wayanad.

The Gandhi scion demanded to know how Adani can travel along with the prime minister on his foreign trips.

"I’ve hinted about the relationship between the prime minister and Adani in the parliament. I did not say anything offensive. How does Adani get to travel along with the prime minister during his foreign trips? How can Adani sign deals while in those countries? A major portion of my speech has been erased from the records. Rules have been tweaked for Adani. How is Adani buying all the airports in the country? Everything is based on his relationship with the prime minister. What I have said is nothing but the truth.

"The parliament secretary said I needed to provide proof for the claims made in my speech. I answered that everything will be given. The prime minister is personally insulting me. But I am not worried about that. I was asked why my name is Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Nehru. He is fully aware that in India, people use the family name of the father. Modi may have all the agencies in his hand. But I do not fear him. One day Modi will have to face the truth,” he lashed out.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that the growth of Gautham Adani is the only 'Modi Magic' that happened in the last eight years. He showed pictures of Modi and Adani travelling together during his scathing attack in the Lower House. "The policy of the BJP government is to ensure one new deal for Adani during every foreign trip undertaken by the prime minister. Wherever Modi goes he takes Adani along with him, or Adani somehow reaches the places where the prime minister is going. Deals in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were signed like that," he charged.

Rahul also asked the ruling MPs if they could deny that 90% of the deals signed with Israel in the defense sector had been obtained by Adani. The BJP had filed a rights violation notice against this.





