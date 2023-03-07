Life Mission case: CM's aide Raveendran reaches ED office for questioning

Kochi: C M Raveendran, the additional private secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Tuesday morning for questioning in the Life Mission graft case.

He did not appear before the ED on the first date given to him, which was February 27. That day he carried on with his official duties at his office in the Legislative Assembly complex.



The case

As per the ED case Rs 19 crore given by the UAE-based Red Crescent for building contractor Unitac, a ‘commission’ of Rs 4.5 crore has allegedly gone to some officials and middlemen.

Raveendran is to be questioned to get more details on his relationship with former UAE Consulate employee Swapna Suresh and Unitac owner Santhosh Eapen and the deals between them. He had earlier maintained that he has no truck with Swapna. However, the ED had collected the WhatsApp chats between Swapna and Raveendran.

The ED team might question Raveendran based on this WhatsApp conversation to know about their ties. It would also seek clarity on the allegations Swapna had raised against Raveendran.

Raveendran had earlier stated that he does not have any ties with Swapna Suresh.

The ED also intends to extract information from him about the involvement of CM’s office in the scam.