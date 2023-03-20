Inappropriate for a communist! CPI Kollam district council on CM's excessive security

Kollam: The Communist Party of India unit in Kollam district never minces words to admonish the Left Democratic Front Government in Kerala. The other day the state government was criticised during the left party's district council meeting.

The council denounced the excessive security accorded to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his travels.

Using too many escort vehicles for the CM is an extravagance and suggests autocratic tendencies. Such conduct is unbecoming of a communist, the CPI district council remarked.

Further flaying the government, the meeting said that backdoor appointments and extravagance had become the hallmarks of the Pinarayi Vijayan Government. Backdoor appointments are rampant in the health, education and fisheries sector.

This government has pushed the cashew workers of Kollam into starvation. N K Premachandran, MP, shows more concern towards the cashew workers than the communist leaders. Cashew workers also have more trust in Premachandran than in communist leaders, it was said during the meeting.

Premachandran, who represents the Kollam seat in the Lok Sabha, is part of the Opposition grouping United Democratic Front.

The meeting also called out the Youth Commission Chairperson Chintha Jerome for seeking a salary of over Rs 1 lakh.

State executive members K R Chandramohanan, Minister J Chinchu Rani, R Rajendran, and state council members K Raju and R Lathadevi were present during the meeting.

Kollam district is the sole bastion of the left party in Kerala.