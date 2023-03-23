Thiruvananthapuram: Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham has submitted a set of recommendations, including fixing the maximum amount that can be disbursed as relief fund based on the gravity of emergencies like disease and natural disaster, to prevent the misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

This is after the Vigilance unearthed widespread irregularities in the release of the funds and the involvement of a major lobby - comprising agents, revenue officials, and doctors among others - during surprise raids held across 14 districts as part of ‘Operation CMDRF’ last month.

The recommendations include the following

•Raise the ceiling of income from the current Rs two lakh.

•The applicants should provide phone numbers or bank accounts linked with aadhar. If the same is unavailable, they should register the phone number of a close relative.

•They should submit details, including the ration card number.

•The village officers should be directed to make the verification process before issuing income certificates more diligent.

• Village-level audits should be carried out at least twice a year.

•A direction should be issued to the village offices for completing the verification of applications, which are received through the offices of the Chief Minister or other ministers, within five days and submit a report directly to the District collectorate.

Directions for assisting the applicants

•Help desks should be established at the village and Taluk levels to assist the public as well as to avoid exploitation by the middlemen. The contact number of these helplines should be publicized.

•All village offices should display a board detailing the process of preparing the application as well as the documents to be attached to it.