Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

No evidence to suggest that fire at Brahmapuram was deliberate: Forensic report

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 01, 2023 12:43 PM IST
Fire & Rescue personnel working to put out the fire at Brahmapuram waste dump yard on Sunday. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The recent fire at the Brahmapuram solid waste plant was not deliberate, a forensic report has stated.

The report said that that the waste dump caught fire from below due to the rapid rise in temperatures. The fire did not start from the top layers.

The fire started from the lower layers after anaerobic digestion of the waste produced inflammable gases like methane. This is common in huge dump-yards like Brahmapuram, the report said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Anaerobic digestion is a process through which bacteria break down organic matter—such as animal manure, wastewater biosolids, and food wastes—in the absence of oxygen.

The forensic team also found other items which could fuel the fire like aerosal cans, sanitiser bottles at the site.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has slammed the report and called it a document scripted by the LDF government.

The forensic team inspected the 40-acre site on March 11 after the fire which started on March 2 was doused. The police had also clarified earlier that there was a significant temperature difference between the different layers at the landfill.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.