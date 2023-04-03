Kozhikode records 2 Covid deaths in 2 days

Kozhikode: Kerala's Kozhikode district recorded two deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday.

Both were admitted to the C-Category section of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The deceased are a 78-year-old man from Malappuram and an 80-year-old woman from Kozhikode.

With the state noticing a spike in Covid cases over the past week, more deaths due to the virus is a cause for concern. The health department, the other day, issued Covid guidelines for health workers and the public to follow owing to the surge in cases.