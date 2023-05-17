Malayalam
KEAM exam to be held from 10 am today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 17, 2023 09:18 AM IST
Education
There is no dress code for students. Photo: Representational/ File Image
Topic | Career and Campus

The KEAM 2023 entrance examinations for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the state will be held on Wednesday. The first paper, Physics-Chemistry, will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm. while the second paper, Mathematics, is scheduled from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Entry to the examination hall will be allowed from 9:30 am onward.

There is no dress code for students. Also, they are permitted to go out of the examination centre and return during the break after the first paper.

Besides the admit card, the students should carry any one of the following documents for identification purposes- a driving license, passport, pan card, election ID, a hall ticket with a photo affixed, a certificate with the photo attested by the school principal, or one attested by a Gazetted Officer.

