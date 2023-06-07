Mock poll at Kozhikode collectorate ahead of Wayanad byelection

Kozhikode: A mock poll was held at the Kozhikode collectorate to check the preparedness of VVPAT machines ahead of the Wayanad byelection on Wednesday.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified by a Gujarat court in a criminal defamation case.

The mock poll was held for the 170 booths of the Thiruvambady assembly segment, which is part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. The district election authority had sent letters to 10 political parties regarding the mock poll and one representative of each of the parties was present when the machines were checked.

In all, 270 machines were checked for their preparedness. Authorities said similar mock polls would be held at the collectorate for assembly constituencies in Wayanad on Saturday.

The collector is the chief electoral officer in the district.

But UDF leaders present at the mock poll questioned the decision to hold a mock poll now. "The Gujarat High Court will hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against the disqualification on June 11. The Election Commission has not issued any notification regarding the dates for the election. Then why is the district administration holding a mock poll in a hurry?'" said a UDF leader.