Thiruvananthapuram: Nikhil Thomas, the Students' Federation of India leader accused of submitting a fake degree certificate to attain admission for MCom at MSM College, Kayamkulam, has been suspended by the college principal pending investigation.

The principal further said the college will pursue legal action against Nikhil.

Meanwhile, Kalinga University clarified it has commenced an investigation into the incident. Varsity registrar Sandeep Gandhi said the institution will be looking into the documents that have been made public.

Earlier, talking to Manorama News, Gandhi made clear that the university did not have a student by the name of Nikhil Thomas in its records - who pursued an undergraduate course at the educational institution at any point in time.

At the time of admission for the postgraduate degree, Nikhil had furnished a degree certificate purportedly from Kalinga University claiming that he used to be an undergratuate student at the university between 2019 and 2021.