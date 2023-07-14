Elevated or underground semi-high speed railway feasible in Kerala, says Metroman Sreedharan

Kochi: Metroman E Sreedharan on Friday said the Kerala government has not responded to his proposal of constructing a semi-high-speed rail corridor to replace the LDF government's ambitious SilverLine project.



Addressing the media here, Sreedharan noted that he had discussed the project with K V Thomas, the Kerala government's representative in New Delhi.

"Thomas had promised me that he will forward the proposal to the state government. But neither Thomas nor the government has made any statement on the project yet," Sreedharan said.

Sreedharan expressed hope that the Vega Rail Corridor project can be implemented with zero public resistance and less land acquisition.

“Elevated or underground rail line can be preferred for the new rail network. Only 20-metre width of land should be acquired for the elevated rail line work. After the completion of the work, owners can reclaim the land for agricultural purposes. But construction of high-rise buildings and plantation of big trees won't be allowed on this land," he said.

"If we are going with an underground rail line, then there will be no need for land acquisition. We can complete the project in Delhi Metro or Konkan Railway model,” he said.

“Only 20 per cent of the land acquired for the SilverLine project is needed for Vega rail project. At least eight months will be taken for preparing the Detailed Project Report,” Sreedharan said.

“If the state implements the project with the Centre's support, there will be no financial liability for the Kerala government. If the government is interested, I'm ready to meet the Chief Minister,” said Sreedhraran.

Reiterating his stance against the State government's plans, Sreedharan said the SilverLine project was not feasible in Kerala amid the public protest against land acquisition.

Meanwhile, CPM leader A K Balan said the party state secretariat meeting would discuss the Vega rail project proposed by Sreedharan.