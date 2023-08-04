Retired army man arrested for molesting two minor sisters in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A retired army man was arrested Friday for sexually abusing two minor sisters at Poovar in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram.

The accused, Shaji, 56, allegedly abused the girls aged 10 and 12. The incidents from May this year came to light during a counselling session at school.

A counsellor from the Women and Child Development Department learned about child abuse from the eldest of the sisters, who is a student in the seventh grade.

Later, the counsellor had a joint session with the two sisters and learned that the youngest child was physically and emotionally abused by the accused.

Based on the report given by the counsellor, the school authorities alerted the Poovar Police.

The children's family stayed on rent near the house of Shaji. The accused allegedly helped the family financially and misused this frienship with the parents to abuse the children.