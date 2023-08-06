Malayalam
Tirur duo and Assam native extort from migrant labourers by impersonating Kerala Police

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 06, 2023 01:19 AM IST
Tirur natives Muhammed Rafi (39) and Abdul Dilshad and Assam native Rathibul Rehman. Photos: Special arrangement
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: The Perinthalmanna Police arrested three persons, including the bureau chief of a local channel for extorting Rs 25,000 from a family of migrant labourers by pretending to be cops.

Tirur natives Palakkanakath Muhammed Rafi (39) and Thekkan Kuttoor Thottumpurath Abdul Dilshad (40) were helped by Assam native, Rathibul Rehman (23), said the police.

The trio barged into a house identified by Rehman on July 23. They allegedly carried fake identity cards and pretended to be conducting a raid for drugs.

According to the police, the accused filmed the unsuspecting hosts before demanding money.

The Perinthalmanna Police said the trio also extorted from families in Manjeri and Vallapuzha as well. The police seized a vehicle used by the trio that had the sticker of an online channel. They have been remanded.

