Puthuppally bypoll: CPM may declare Jaick's candidature today

Kottayam: Young CPM leader Jaick C Thomas is likely to make another shot at the Congress bastion Puthuppally. Jaick's chances of becoming the candidate of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the upcoming by-election to the Puthuppally legislative assembly constituency have increased after the Kottayam district leadership of the CPM proposed only his name to its Kerala state leadership.

Now, it has become almost certain that the CPM State Committee and State Secretariat would declare Jaick as the candidate. The announcement in this regard may be made by the CPM and LDF today itself.

Initially, the CPM had considered the name of three party leaders, including that of Jaick; however, the choice narrowed down to just one name later.

Jaick was the runner-up in the Puthuppally assembly constituency in the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election.

Earlier, there was speculation that a person who is not from the CPM or Left ranks would be fielded in Puthuppally, a constituency wherein the former party has been contesting regularly.

In this context State Minister for Registration, V N Vasavan, who belongs to the CPM, had stated that there were any number of deserving candidates in the LDF and that there was no need to search for disgruntled persons from other parties.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has already declared the candidature of Chandy Oommen, son of late Oommen Chandy who had been the MLA from the constituency continously for over half-a-century.

The UDF expects that the upsurge of sentiments following the recent death of Oommen Chandy and public discontent against the State Government of the LDF would see it through in the constituency.

The Puthuppally by-election, which has been necessitated by the death of legislator and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy last month, is scheduled for September 8.