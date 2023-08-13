Politics of separation would only strengthen relationships: RaGa on his Wayanad 'homecoming'

Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi got a rousing reception on Saturday at his Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad, after being reinstated as a Member of Parliament.

The Congress leader was visiting his constituency after a 137-day break due to his disqualification from the Parliament following a stay order from the Supreme Court on his conviction in the ‘Modi surname' defamation case.

Harping on the theme of 'love' and 'family', Rahul addressed a large gathering at Kalpetta as 'brothers and sisters'. He said the return to Wayanad felt like a homecoming.

He also unleashed an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS, and BJP for 'throwing kerosene through Manipur and setting it ablaze', while referring to the widespread violence in the northeastern state that has been raging for over a hundred days.

Striking an emotional chord with the audience, Rahul said the ruling regime does not understand the value of family and relationships. “That is why they destroy families, burn houses, spread hate, separate brothers and sisters," he said.

He said the Kukis and Meiteis -- the ethnic communities at conflict in Manipur -- were part of a family. “There is a complete divide within the state (Manipur). There is blood everywhere. There is murder everywhere. There is rape everywhere. That is the situation in Manipur.

"If you separate a family, the bonds will become stronger," he added.

“We will bring Manipur back together, we will bring love back to Manipur, we will bring mutual respect back to Manipur," he said.

On his disqualification as MP, Rahul said: “The BJP and RSS do not understand what a family is. The more they try to separate you and me, our relationship becomes stronger.

"If you disqualify Rahul Gandhi, his relationship with Wayanad would be stronger... a family is something that protects you, shows you affection, respect, this is what you have shown me. You protected me, loved me, showed me affection and respect," he told the people of Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi also remembered late Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy during his address.

At the programme, he distributed keys to nine houses, built in the district by the party under the Kaithangu project. Kalpetta MLA T Siddique welcomed the gathering.