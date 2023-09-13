One person in isolation at Manjeri Medical College with Nipah-like symptoms

Malappuram: The Malappuram Distrct Administration has said one person with Nipah-like symptoms has been kept in isolation at the Medical College Hospital at Manjeri.

The person has been running high fever and has had seizures, which are symptoms of Nipah. His samples were sent for testing on Wednesday, said health officials.

District Collector VR Premkumar convened a meeting of high-level officials to evaluate the situation. The meeting decided to heighten vigil across the district even as no one from Malappuram is on the contact list of the two Nipah fatalities in neighbouring Kozhikode.

The district administration has prepared an action plan to deal with an emergency. The Collector has called for coordination between various departments to ensure preventive measures.

“We have started isolation wards at Manjeri Medical College Hospital and ensured the service of ambulances. Nipah Control Cell has also started functioning at District Medical Office,” Collector Premkumar said.

In 2018, when Nipah was first detected in Kerala, Malappuram was the second worst affected district after Kozhikode.