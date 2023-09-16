Kannur: Kannur collector S Chandrasekar has imposed strict restrictions across Kannur in the wake of Nipah outbreak in the neighbouring Kozhikode district. All public functions, cultural programmes and other gatherings have been suspended in the areas bordering Kozhikode. The collector issued an order in this regard after a meeting with the district disaster management committee (DDMC) on Saturday.

Chandrasekar, who is also the chairman of DDMC further urged people to avoid travel to containment zones in Kozhikode. Public should also keep vigil to avoid visiting hospitals in the areas which are close to Kozhikode district without an emergency. Educational institutions should make arrangements of online classes for students residing in containment zones in Kozhikode. Students in education institutions located close to Kozhikode district should also avoid attending off-line classes if they have dont feel well. Further, both students and teachers must wear masks, informed the collector in the order.

Chandrasekar also made the use of mask compulsory for staff at all private and government hospitals in the district. He also reminded the public to wash their hands by using soap instantly. Those who show symptoms like fever or cold should wear mask while entering public places, he informed.