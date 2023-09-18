Malayalam
Kerala records zero Nipah cases for third consecutive day, 61 samples negative

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 18, 2023 11:14 AM IST
File photo: Manorama
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The Kerala government on Monday said the Nipah outbreak in the state is under control as there were no new positive cases for the third consecutive day and that the already infected patients were getting better.

State Health Minister Veena George said that 61 samples sent for testing had returned negative on Monday.

"The situation is under control presently," she said.

Out of the 1,233 people on the contact list, 352 are high-risk, the Minister added. 

The minister was speaking to reporters after a review of the Nipah situation in this north Kerala district of the state. George said the four infected persons, including a nine-year-old boy, were getting better and the child has been taken off ventilator for the time being.

